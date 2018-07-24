Is Arshad Warsi heartbroken after losing out Circuit's character to Ranbir Kapoor?

Sanju not only revived Ranbir Kapoor's career but reportedly also led to a nicer (for Ranbir) consequence. We hear that the Kapoor lad might have bagged the iconic character of Circuit in the third edition of Munna Bhai franchise, which is set to go on floors anytime soon. If this turns out to be true, it will not be wrong of Arshad Warsi to feel dejected. And his latest Twitter updates suggest that he is.

The actor recently posted a series of tweets, all of them extremely sad in nature. We wonder if he actually has lost the role.

He also raised a crucial question about 'competition' which all the more makes us feel it could be related to his professional life.

It won't be an exaggeration to state that Circuit's role was one of those that shaped Arshad's career. As brilliant a job Ranbir did in Sanju, it is difficult imagining anyone else but Arshad playing Circuit.

“Seeing Ranbir’s performance in Sanju everyone is impressed. The makers believe Ranbir and Sanjay will share great on-screen chemistry considering their rapport with each other," a source had earlier informed Filmfare.

However, neither Ranbir nor filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has commented on it, as of yet.