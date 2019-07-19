Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 2.57 pm July 19 2019, 2.57 pm

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has inherited all good things from his father. He already looks like a replica of the King. After watching the Hindi version of The Lion King, we know for a fact that he sounds like his father too. But SRK has passed one more thing to his son! At 21, Aryan is already popular among women. With all his uber-cool Instagram updates, we are quite sure he has many drooling over him!

And in that case, this might be bad news. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aryan is already dating a girl from London! We hear she is a blogger. Aryan has introduced her to mother Gauri Khan, and the girl has Gauri's approval. Now that's some news!

Aryan did his schooling from London, and it is reported that he is now attending the film school at the University of Southern California. We wonder if he met the blogger during his years in London. Probably!

Given that he grew up to be one good-looking hunk, plenty has been written about Aryan's possible Bollywood debut also. The father, however, says that Aryan has no inclinations towards becoming an actor. He rather wants to be a filmmaker.

"Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting. Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US. AbRam I don't know, he's good-looking enough to be a rock star," he said in an interview, a couple of months back.

Suhana, meanwhile, graduated a few weeks ago. Waiting for her to light up the screen and for Aryan to come up with great stuff to watch!