Blackmail garners mixed reviews but is it worth your weekend? Find out

Actor Irrfan’s battle with the Neuroendocrine Tumour has kept him away from the promotions of his latest tragicomedy Blackmail directed by Delhi Belly and 24 director Abhinay Deo. The film that also stars Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta and Omi, silencer, Vaidya is the latest release at the box office and has garnered mixed reactions from the critics.

While almost everybody is praising Irrfan, the same can’t be said about the film. The Indian Express critic has called it a film that doesn’t live up to its promise. “The Irrfan Khan starrer begins promisingly but descends pretty quickly into flatness and sluggishness, a classic problem of not knowing quite how to play out a perky idea,” writes critic Shubhra Gupta.

Times Of India, on the other hand, has been mighty impressed by the black comedy and called it a four-star film. “The sublime toilet humour in this story reminds you of Delhi Belly. The music in the film (Amit Trivedi) beautifully accentuates the right scenes. Badla, the rap featuring Trivedi and Divine has been used effectively, and it adds great energy to the narrative,” writes Rachit Gupta.

The Hindustan Times, as the review suggests, is clearly impressed by the film but found at least one problem with the narrative. “If there is one thing that offers roadblocks in this otherwise fun ride, it is the slow pace with which Abhinav establishes his plot and characters. The initial one hour seems stretched as the story hardly moves in this period. It is only towards the second half that Blackmail picks up pace,” writes Sweta Kaushal.