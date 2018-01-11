Is cricketer Hardik Pandya dating actress Elli Avram?

Romance between Indian cricketers and Bollywood actresses is nothing new. From Mansoor Ali Khan marrying Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli tying the knot with Anushka Sharma, the tradition has been there for a very long time. Adding to the list, this time it’s Hardik Pandya and Elli Avram who’re making the headlines.

Hardik, who has been one of the best all-rounders of India since his debut in 2016, was seen with Elli at Krunal Pandya’s marriage ceremonies in December. Several fan clubs shared the pictures of Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's wedding where Elli was present. Also, the wedding photographers who covered the event shared a picture on their Facebook. However, neither Hardik nor Elli has made their relationship official as yet. Elli, aka Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, is a SwedoGreek actress who’s now primarily based in India. The 27-year-old impressed everyone is movies like Mickey Virus, Poster Boys and Naam Shabana. The pretty diva is now set to make her Tamil and Kannada debut within the films, titled Paris Paris and Butterfly. She also participated in television shows like Bigg Boss and Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

The 24-year-old Hardik was earlier connected to Kolkata based model Lisa Sharma. However, Pandya cleared the rumours on Valentine's Day, last year. The stylish right-handed batsman and bowler from Baroda have also been linked with TV anchor, model and singer Shibani Dandekar at one point. A few months back, Pandya was linked with another Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra, but that was quickly shot down by Parineeti herself.