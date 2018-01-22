Is Dutts The Way the name of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic?

The shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited and hyped Sanjay Dutt biopic wrapped-up on Sunday. Sonam Kapoor unofficially shared a few pictures from the party on her Instagram page. The biopic will see Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt, a role for which he had gone through tremendous transformations. Fox Star Hindi recently shared a video from the wrap-up and it begs certain questions.

The wrap-up video is shot with a green screen at the background and all the cast and crew wearing a black tee with #Duttstheway written on them. Sonam, Ranbir and Rajkumar are also present. Ranbir begins the chant with, “Dutt’s the way!” The crew follows, “A-haan, a-haan!” Sonam responds, “I like it!” “a-haan, a-haan!” the crew croons.

“It’s a wrap!” declares Rajkumar as the crew claps in exuberance.

Now that the shoot is over, the movie will go through a series of processes. From editing, dubbing to post production. However, there’s one more important activity that the makers will indulge in – marketing and promotion. Here comes this video, which throws certain clues. Is Dutts the way going to be the name of the biopic? Well, it has been untitled till now and there has been no intimation from maker’s side about the name of the biopic. It could well be the way in which the makers are going to promote the movie. Dutts the way – it’s got a nice ring to it!

Talking about the movie, Ranbir said, "I am really keeping my fingers crossed for Sanjay Dutt biopic, it was an altogether different experience shooting for the film. I can't imagine and believe how much can a man go through hell in one life. He has paid for his deeds, made mistakes and got everything in this life. While filming there were times when I would observe him a lot, talk and walk like him but then I started to distance myself from him. After the image and look of Sanjay Dutt was released it was appreciated, but the role that I am portraying is not an act. I hope everyone likes it."

The movie will hit the theaters on June 29, 2018.​