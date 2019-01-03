Is Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India getting rescheduled because of Thackeray?

January 25, 2019, is a Friday when three interesting films will hit the screens, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray. The trailers of all the three films are out and have created a good buzz. But then with three big films releasing together, a major concern is over the division of screen count that might hamper the business of the movies. However, looks like one of the films might get rescheduled. We are talking about Emraan starrer Cheat India.

The makers of Cheat India have organised a press meet on January 4, 2019, to make an important announcement. The press conference will also be attended by Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut who is the producer of the movie Thackeray. A press meet with the team of two films releasing on the same day clearly indicates that a big announcement is surely happening and the change in the release date could be the one. This reminds us how last year Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay Kumar had also organised a press conference and it was announced that Akki is postponing the release date of PadMan to give Padmaavat a solo release. Let’s see if the history will be repeated…

So, if Cheat India gets rescheduled, it will be Manikarnika vs Thackeray at the box office. While the former is a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, the latter is a biopic on politician Bal Thackeray. Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 too was slated to release on January 25, 2019, but it has clearly been pushed as there’s no development on the movie yet.