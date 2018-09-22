Is Gangs Of Wasseypur 3 on the cards? Here’s what Anurag Kashyap has to say

We won’t be wrong if we say that Gangs of Wasseypur series is one of the best works of Anurag Kashyap. The movie, which was a two-part series, was liked by critics and audiences alike. Of course fans have been waiting to know if Kashyap is planning to make the third instalment of the film. But well, here’s a sad news, there’s no Gangs Of Wasseypur 3 on the cards, at least for now.

An entertainment portal reported that the third instalment of the series will happen next year. The movie will be helmed by Zeishan Quadri who had written the story of the previous two instalments. However, Anurag has denied the reports. He replied to the tweet of the portal and wrote, “Not true.” Looks like fans of the franchise need to wait for some more time for the third part.

Gangs of Wasseypur series starred Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The songs of the film like Womaniya and I am a hunter were chartbusters when the movie was released.

Meanwhile, currently, Anurag is enjoying the praises he is getting for his directorial Manmarziyaan. The starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal has received positive reviews.