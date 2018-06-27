Is Huma Qureshi trying hard to get back into Salman Khan's good books?

Salman Khan is the Dabangg actor of Bollywood who rules the box office with his film’s collection. Yes, Race 3 has not fared as per the expectations but still, Bhai se Bhai and even his average collections are humongous. Everyone wants to be in his good books. While some are already in it, some are really trying hard to be, as just the association with Salman can do wonders to actors’ career. And now, someone from the industry is trying hard to reverse her fate.

Rumour has it that Huma Qureshi is trying hard to get back on good terms with Salman Khan.

Huma, who was a regular at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment and other social gatherings has not been seen around for some time. The actress apparently has been banned by Salman Khan, courtesy her alleged affair with Sohail Khan who is already married with kids.

Reportedly, Salman Khan was upset with Huma’s closeness with his younger brother Sohail Khan which was creating a rift in their happy married life. And we all know when it comes to his family, Salman Khan is very protective. Huma used to be a regular in Salman Khan circle, but after the alleged affair news, she was cut off from the circle. Since then the actress has been trying to get back into his good books.

Interestingly, Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem shares a very good rapport with Salman and his family members. He was also part of Salman’s Eid release Race 3.

Let’s hope that the ties are mended.