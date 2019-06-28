Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 4.18 pm June 28 2019, 4.18 pm

The sequel of the movie Ishq Vishk is in buzz once again. Earlier, fans were ecstatic that the 2003 Shahid Kapoor debut movie will make it back to the screen once again. Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar was said to be taken on board for the same. Come to think of it, it would have made sense for him to step into his elder’s brother role and bring back the innocent young boy charm on screen.

However, there’s been an update. Much to the disappointment of his fans, Ishaan Khattar has denied that he will be a part of the sequel. The actor was quoted as, “No, I am not doing Ishq Vishk 2.”

Ishaan’s movie Beyond The Clouds was critically acclaimed but failed to make a mark at the box office. His next, Dhadak, co-starring debutant actress Janhvi Kapoor, did decent business at the box office.

The Ishq Vishk remake will very much happen as producer Ramesh Taurani had confirmed it earlier and was quoted saying, “We are definitely making the sequel to Ishq Vishq. But we haven’t decided the cast as yet.” Producer Ramesh Taurani had shared how Shahid was chosen for the role in a quote which said, “He was very young then, so I asked him to wait for two-three years before I could launch him. When Ken narrated the final story of Ishq Vishk to me, I told him that I had a hero who fits the part and introduced him to Shahid.”

Ishq Vishk sequel too will be on similar lines as the first part of it. “The story is in the scripting stage and could be about a teenage romance or a college romance,” Taurani had said in an earlier statement.