Is it Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan for Rannbhoomi?

Dhadak proved to be a lucky debut for Janhvi Kapoor indeed! She has now reportedly bagged Dharma Production's forthcoming film Takht wherein she will be romanced by Ranveer Singh. But gossip mills are also abuzz about Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's next endeavour Rannbhoomi which might feature Janhvi as well!

“Varun has been finalized long back. But if you see, there’s no leading lady in Rannbhoomi as yet. That’s because Shashank has to make up his mind whether to cast his favourite Alia Bhatt or his new favourite Janhvi Kapoor whom he directed to stardom in Dhadak," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

If it works out, it might be a bigger opportunity for Janhvi, given that she shows up with a youth icon like Varun Dhawan. However, there's no confirmation regarding the same. We reached out to Shashank Khaitan but did not get a response.

Earlier, we heard the role was going to go to Alia Bhatt, who shares a great bond with Shashank. Both their ventures i.e. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania were a great success. Not that Alia is missing out anything though. After a super successful Raazi, she now has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Rannbhoomi is slated for a release in Diwali 2020.