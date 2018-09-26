image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Is it Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan for Rannbhoomi?

Bollywood

Is it Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan for Rannbhoomi?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 26 2018, 6.14 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorrannbhoomishashank khaitanVarun Dhawan
nextShahid Kapoor knocks down controversies over Dingko Singh biopic
ALSO READ

Sonakshi Sinha’s pool headstand will keep you on the edge

Loveyatri: Salman Khan and co dance away at Indian Idol

Shocking! Actor Tanushree Dutt accuses Nana Patekar of sexual assault