Is Jacqueline Fernandez dating Sidharth Malhotra? The actress answers…

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt had a breakup, rumours of Sidharth dating his ‘A Gentleman’ co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez started doing the round. In fact, his proximity to Jacqueline at the time of the movie’s shoot was also considered to be one of the reasons for their breakup. However, the actors have never confirmed to these rumours.

Now, as since Sidharth’s ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, speculations are rife that Jacqueline is pretty much going steady with Sidharth. And, during a recent media interaction for her movie Race 3, the actress was asked about the same.

Here’s what she had to say, “These things crop up when you are promoting a film, but when they linger longer than they're supposed to, one needs to nip them in the bud and say there's no truth to them. Also, because it’s leading to more and more stories which I don't appreciate. I have dismissed it so many times, but people are not listening to me.” Okay, so that should put the rumours to rest.

Speaking of Race 3, it has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The movie will be releasing on June 15 this year.