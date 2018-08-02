Is JP Dutta still upset with Abhishek Bachchan for not joining his Paltan?

Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first actors who was roped in to star in JP Dutta’s directorial comeback Paltan. But, reportedly the actor opted to walk out of the movie just two days before the shoot kick started. The trailer of Paltan was launched recently, and at the event, JP Dutta was asked about Abhishek’s exit from the project, and his answer makes us wonder if he is still upset with the actor.

When the director was asked about Abhishek’s exit, he said, “Please go and speak to the Bachchans and let me know because even I don't know.” Well, after the actor decided to opt out of the film, Harshvardhan Rane replaced him.

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with Refugee which was helmed by JP Dutta. He then starred in Dutta’s movies like LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan. Talking about his exit the actor had earlier stated, “Sadly, things did not work out for me, and I couldn’t be a part of the film. But he’s the best, and I wish him best luck. I’m sure he will make a fantastic movie.”

Abhishek will be back on the big screen after a gap of two years with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. The movie is slated to release on September 14, 2018.

Talking about Paltan, the movie also stars Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Luv Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Monica Gill, Siddhant Kapoor and Dipika Kakar. It will be releasing on September 7, 2018.