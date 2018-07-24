Is Kangana Ranaut deliberately clashing with Hrithik Roshan? Producer of her film clears the air

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have always made it to the headlines together thanks to the controversies revolving around their alleged love affair. But this time it is not about their personal life, it is about their respective movies that the two are in news again. Hrithik’s Super 30 is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019 and on the same day Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is also scheduled to release. This is surely one of the most interesting upcoming clashes that we will get to witness.

After the release date of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was announced, it was said to be a clash of egos and not movies. Many thought that Kangana is deliberately doing this to grab eyeballs. However, while talking to Telegraph, the producer of the Kangana’s film, Kamal Jain, claimed that the clash with Super 30 is not deliberate. He has stated that their movie deserves to release either on Independence Day or Republic Day and as they have missed the August 15 date, they are releasing their film on January 25.

Well, the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be out on August 15. It will be attached with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. It is still six months before the two films hit the screens. Let’s wait and watch whether this clash will happen or it will be averted.