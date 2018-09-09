Is Kangana Ranaut’s director issues making Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cautious?

Nowadays, Kangana Ranaut has been in news for her movie Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress has turned director of the film to complete the patchwork. Sonu Sood, who was supposed to play a pivotal role in the film, opted out of the film citing date issues. However, Kangana had alleged that he didn’t want to work under a woman director. The makers of the film have maintained that Krish is still the director of the movie and Kangana is just completing the patchwork.

Kangana has been quite vocal about her desire to helm a film. And earlier we have heard stories of how the actress mingles with the director’s work. Well, Kangana is all set to star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga which will be produced by Fox Star Studios. However, looks like Kangana’s interference in filmmaking process has made Tiwari cautious. According to a report in TOI, Tiwari has made a strict no-interference contract for Kangana.

My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019 😀 pic.twitter.com/XEEDIa8oFT — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018

We have seen that Ranaut and Tiwari both gel quite well, but looks like the latter doesn’t want any panga on the sets with her actress. Also starring Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, Panga is slated to release next year.