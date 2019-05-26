Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 3.16 pm May 26 2019, 3.16 pm

Bollywood as a whole has always stood together for the rights of the LGBTQ. But among the many, it is Dostana filmmaker, Karan Johar who has always been vocal about gay rights in India. There was a time when the director denied to say the three words (I Am Gay) in his autobiography. But after the Supreme Court abolished Section 377 in a landmark verdict and decriminalised homosexuality, KJo has been spreading rainbows everywhere. It so happened that Karan Johar turned 47 on 25th May 2019 and the whole of Bollywood wished the filmmaker in abundance. Yet, the BOMB dropped when American-Nepalese fashion designer Prabal Gurung wished KJo on his birthday.

Going by Prabal's birthday post for Karan, all we can say is that there can be a possibility that the two are in a relationship! While there have been rumours about KJo and Gurung seeing each other for quite some time now, the latter dropped a huge hint by posting a picture with Karan and him pouting on a stairway. Prabal took to his Insta and shared a cuddly photo with a caption that read, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (If in love, why to fear?). Happy birthday KJo."

Have a look at the photo shared by Prabal Gurung on his Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo. A post shared by Prabal Rana Gurung (@troublewithprabal) on May 25, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

However, there's a twist to this not-so-straight love tale. *wink wink* Maybe with an aim to add ice to the fire, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker replied to Gurung's photo with, "Control yourself bhaiya!" Just like us, even fans of the two seemed puzzled but they still congratulated the pair (if they are) for making it official.

Have a look at Karan Johar's comment below:

While we do not know if Karan and Prabal are dating each other, we wonder if with this birthday post are the two finally ready to wave the rainbow flag in public?

What do you guys think?