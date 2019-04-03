Is Karan Johar's Kalank an adaptation of a book?

Onkar Kulkarni April 03 2019, 1.36 pm April 03 2019, 1.36 pm

Karan Johar's upcoming production Kalank is getting a lot of eyeballs from Bollywood buffs. Ever since the teaser of the film released, the audiences have been talking about the lavish sets, interesting looks of the actors and the music. The surprising bit is that the film's story is far from original! This came to the light when a social media enthusiast hinted of the same online. The post says that the Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt starrer is inspired by Shauna Singh Baldwin's book 'What The Body Remembers'.

The premise released by Dharma Productions reads: Kalank, a period film, set in pre-independent India is a story about an elite family and many of its hidden truths that begin to unfold as communal tensions rise and partition nears. Caught in this situation are Dev, Satya, Roop, and Zafar who find themselves in this battlefield of love. While the whole town is bathed in the shades of red, the question is - will these four see that red in violence or love?

The summary of Shauna Singh Baldwin's book is: Out of the rich culture of India and the brutal drama of the 1947 Partition comes this lush and eloquent debut novel about two women married to the same man. But the relationship between the older and younger woman is far more complex. And, as India lurches toward independence, Sardarji struggles to find his place amidst the drastic changes.

With this premise, there are certain similarities that can be drawn between the book and the film. Alia's character in the film is called Roop who apparently is married off to Aditya Roy Kapur, who looks like he plays an affluent character named Dev Chaudhry. Co-incidentally Sonakshi's character is also named Satya and she shares Dev’s surname. If we connect the dots, then it zeroes down to the fact that Aditya and Sonakshi are married to each other in the film.

Interestingly, both the film and the book are set in the pre-partition era when the communal tensions were on a rise as India was beginning to attain Independence. While Karan Johar hasn't come up with a reaction to this, the book's author Shauna shared her reaction on social media. Her tweet read- “Thanks for bringing this to my attention, savvy readers. I haven’t seen the movie, so I can’t judge. I did read a leaked plot summary that didn’t seem to be the tale of two women in a polygamous marriage in colonial India”. She mentioned that no one has purchased the rights of her book.

In his earlier media interactions, Karan mentioned that the idea of this film came to him in 2004. The book was released in 1999. The filmmaker states that it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision of adding grandeur in his film inspired him to do a film like Kalank. It is now to be seen if this book has played any part in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is written by Shibani Bathija and Abhishek Varman. The film is set to release on April 17.