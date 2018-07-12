Is Kareena Kapoor Khan passing on her personal stylist to Sara Ali Khan?

The showbiz industry is a difficult place to survive in. It is more so because your life is constantly under the scanner. This includes equations and relationships that are too personal and not for an outsider to judge. Hence, we weren't surprised when the gossip mongers started speculating if Kareena Kapoor Khan was NOT having good blood with step-daughter Sara Ali Khan. Too cliché!

To much of our happiness, they do. And now we hear, Sara might be resorting to Kareena's stylist Pompy Hans for her solutions. This development reportedly took place after Kareena wasn't too pleased with how starlet Sara was dressed in parts of her debut film Kedarnath. Afterwards, Pompy was asked to go ahead and help Sara for Simmba.

If you remember, Pompy also put up a post on Instagram after he began working in Simmba.

💕😇 A post shared by Pompy Hans⭐️ (@pompyhans) on Jul 9, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

The man does some really amazing work. Check some of it below.

💕😇❤️🤗 A post shared by Pompy Hans⭐️ (@pompyhans) on Feb 22, 2018 at 12:50am PST

Pretty sure he is going to cast his magic on Sara too!

Kedarnath has been through a pile of delays and legal troubles and is finally slated to release on 30th November. On the other hand, Simmba rolls out on theatres on 28th December.