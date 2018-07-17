Is Katrina Kaif a part of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat? The lady has an answer

Some time back, there were reports that Katrina Kaif is also a part of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani-starrer Bharat. However, that’s far from the truth.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she is not a part of the movie. She said, “I am not a part of that film. My next is Remo D’Souza’s film with Varun [Dhawan], which I am going to start work on after wrapping up Aanand L Rai’s film, Zero. There is still a little bit of work left to complete that film. I should start work on the dance film by the last quarter of the year.”

That puts all the speculations to rest then. On her birthday today, the actress also denied rumours of an autobiography. Said Katrina, "No, that’s absolutely not true. I don’t think that’s going to happen. Yes, I am definitely looking forward to get into production at some point - maybe not all by myself, but through a joint production. Currently, one of the ideas is under development. I am working on it and that project could materialise. That’s something I would definitely like to look into and hopefully be a part of, besides a few business lines that I am considering.”

Coming back to Bharat, Salman and Priyanka are reuniting after a decade. Also, this marks Priyanka’s return to Hindi cinema after two years. Bharat is an official adaptation of a South Korean flick called An Ode To My father. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat will release on Eid 2019.