Is Katrina Kaif's cryptic tweet targeted at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's alleged affair setting the internet on fire. Ranbir's love life is already under the scanner. His six-year-old relationship with Katrina Kaif did no end on a great note, and they decided to break the fan' hearts into a zillion. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, allegedly had a split with Sidharth Malhotra too. Hence, Ranbir and Alia's relationship, if true, is a pleasant news. Isn't it?

Of course, we all wondered what was ex girlfriend Katrina's reaction to such rumours. Then we came across her Instagram story. "I will believe it when I see it or I will see it when I believe it," she wrote.

Hmmm...sounds cryptic, isn't it?

Many already know that Alia and Katrina make great friends. They are also gym buddies and have great fun working under the same trainer.

In fact, Katrina and Ranbir's another ex girlfriend Deepika Padukone are pretty much not friends. They might maintain necessary camaraderie but aren't really friends. And incidentally, Alia shares a great bonding with both!

A Ranbir's proximity to Alia is being reported almost everyday and Ranbir himself almost admitted the relationship calling it 'too new', we wonder if Alia will be at loss of two great friendships!