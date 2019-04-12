Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Kapoor?

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 1.15 pm April 12 2019, 1.15 pm

Malaika Arora is living her life to the fullest! After getting divorced and currently being linked to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Malla is everywhere in the news. Even though the love birds have never come out in public and spoken about their relationship, their social media PDA to their closeness with another on dinner dates and parties serves enough proof that something is definitely brewing between the two.

Ahead of her rumoured church wedding with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika is making the best use of social media. After slamming age-shammers online with a bikini picture, Malla is back with a bang. It so happened that while scrolling on IG we stumbled upon a post shared by the Arora babe which 'maybe' for Arjun Kapoor. The actor shared a cryptic post on her social media handle which explains the definition of ‘soulmates’ out loud. The diva, who was previously hitched to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, is now happily divorced and is ready to start her life afresh. This post is kind of an affirmation that Malla is in love.

Well, that's not what we are saying as, in an earlier interview, Malaika had shared that she has found love once again. She said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's younger brother. Arbaaz Khan had dutifully asked Malaika Arora's mother for her hand in marriage and both were wedded by a Catholic ceremony in 1998. Unfortunately, this was a match that wasn't made in heaven. On 28 March 2016, Malaika and Arbaaz announced a separation citing compatibility issues. They officially divorced on May 11, 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan, born on 9 November 2002. Arhaan's custody lies with his mother, Malaika, while Arbaaz has visitation rights, as per a settlement reached in the Bandra Family Court.