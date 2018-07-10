Is Nagarjuna making his Bollywood comeback with Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra?

Akkineni Narajuna’s career is a flourishing one, with close to 100 movies in his filmography. However, the actor, who can give many younger stars a run for their money, didn’t just fascinate the southern facet. Nagarjuna was a loved name in aamchi Bollywood as well. However, the hunky star went missing from the Hindi cinema after his last stint in JP Dutta’s war stint LOC Kargil. And now, he is all set to make his comeback and the news will surely make you squeal. Reportedly, Nagarjuna is all set to end his fifteen-year-old Bollywood hiatus with Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. However, the same has not yet been confirmed by the makers.

This news will definitely increase the chances of escalating the box office collections and expectations of the movie in Telugu states and Karnataka. As it is post Ranbir’s Sanju which is almost on the verge of becoming a blockbuster, Brahmastra is keenly looked forward to by the fans.

A source quoted the same to a leading daily, "Nagarjuna wanted to do a Hindi film from a long time, but was looking for an interesting project. He finally gave his nod to this one. He will join the Hindi film’s sets from Tuesday onwards in Mumbai."

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy which is being helmed by Ayan Mukherjee, and will also star Alia Bhatt. It will be interesting to see which character would be portrayed by Nagarjuna. All we know, in the words of Ranbir, the movie is not a superhero venture and is a supernatural romance instead.