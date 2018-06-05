Is Nawazuddin’s cryptic tweet on not doing a thriller hinted towards Taapsee Pannu?

Few days ago, Taapsee Pannu was in the news for rejecting a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie was said to be a thriller and apparently the actress had turned down the offer because she wasn’t keen on being paired opposite Nawazuddin. However, she later took to Twitter to clarify her stance. She called out on those who had reported the story and rendered the report baseless.

Irresponsible journalism at its best yet another time. Wish u have basic courtesy to contact the people concerned to know the truth before exploiting the power of your pen. #NotCool #SadStateOfAffairs pic.twitter.com/OzY9jFZNJk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 30, 2018

Well now, Nawazuddin has posted a cryptic tweet, about an actress who is not interested in being cast opposite him in a thriller. He has also stated that he was never a part of such film, taking a dig at the ‘actress’ that even though she is the one to reject, he is not interested either.

An actress claimed to not be doing a thriller film with me.

Would like to clarify that in the first place, I was never a part of any thriller film.

So basically it's all baseless. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 4, 2018

While Nawaz has not named any names, it is clear that the tweet is hinting at Taapsee.

So, if Nawaz was not a part of the film and Taapsee too wasn’t offered the same, we wonder from where exactly all these reports started floating.

Meanwhile, Nawaz will next be seen in Manto which is a biopic on writer Saadat Hasan Manto. He also has another biopic in his kitty. We are talking about the one on Bal Thackeray, titled Thackeray.

Talking about Taapsee Pannu, the actress too has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Soorma, Mulq, Manmarziyaan and Badla.