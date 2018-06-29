Is Ranbir Kapoor a changed man? His recent revelations about Alia Bhatt seem to prove so!

The Kapoor scion, Ranbir Kapoor has had a very colourful past. Since his first movie Saawariya, he has been linked to or dated many of his leading ladies. However, he has never spoken about any of his affairs. That however is changing as we speak. We are beginning to see a visible change in the man who has been speaking about his newfound love for Alia Bhatt. It’s tough to decode what brought about this change in the actor who has usually kept mum on his personal life.

When Ranbir Kapoor was in an alleged relationship with his Saawariya co-star Sonam Kapoor, he used to speak fondly about her, but never for once, did he admit about anything brewing between the two. Post the failure of Saawariya, Ranbir moved on and found solace in Deepika Padukone. There was a noticeable vibe that one could see between them and slowly their love affair got serious at such a point where Deepika got Ranbir’s initials ‘RK’ inked on the nape of her neck.

While, Deepika was head-over-heels in love with Ranbir, he never reciprocated in the same manner and never really confessed his love for the actress. In fact, during film promotions, he always stated that he doesn’t think it’s important to open up on his personal life as that takes away attention from the film that he is promoting at the time. The only time he broke his silence was after a much publicized breakup with Deepika which led her to fall into depression.

That was the time, he owned up to his mistakes of having cheated on her. And then, he moved on to Katrina Kaif as they were shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani. The two were spotted together holidaying and rumours of them dating had surfaced but neither of them spoke about the speculations. It was only when they started living together that the world knew of them as a couple. Sadly, that relationship too didn’t last long. He was later linked to Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan but there was no confirmation or denial on this one too.

Finally, after boasting of his singledom for a while, the actor has opened up on his newfound love for his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. Rumour has it that he even asked her out on New Years Eve last year. However, it was in an interview with GQ, that the actor revealed that his relationship with Alia is very fresh right now. He also added that it’s exciting to be in love again as the old tricks turn into new ones. He said that he has learnt to value relationships more now and he can appreciate hurt from his past experiences. It’s quite astonishing to see him open up on his love saga when it is just in its initial stages.

Over the past many years, the actor has always chosen to stay mum in the initial stages of a relationship, but this time, he seems to have learnt from his past mistakes as he speaks fondly of Alia without blinking an eye. In a recent media interaction, when the actor was quizzed about this change, he said, “I don't know how change happened you know you keep changing as a person. There's no thought behind it. There's no manipulation of what you feel as a person. You organically say it or you don't say it.”

What are your thoughts over this change in the man’s way of life?