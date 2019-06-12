Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 11.14 pm June 12 2019, 11.14 pm

Ranbir Kapoor’s last outing, Sanju, did incredibly well at the box office. Creating new records, the film garnered around Rs 337.28 crore, placing itself as one of the highest grossers of 2018. Ranbir, besides his striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the film, was also lauded for his immaculate portrayal of the Khalnayak star. With such a remarkable performance, our expectations from his Brahmastra have soared sky high. But thanks to the numerous delays, the buzz around the film, starring Ranbir and Alia alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, seems to be fading. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which went on floors in February 2018, was initially supposed to release in December 2019 but the makers have now announced that the film will hit screens in summer 2020. Now the real dilemma is how to keep the buzz around the film going? Though Sanju was a hit, it came in after a series of flops for Ranbir and hence, the success of Brahmastra is very important to RK.

Amidst everything else that's happening around the film, news of Ranbir dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt is at centre stage. Rumours of their affair began circulating after they attended the Jio Mami Mela together in 2017. The buzz got louder when they commenced shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria and later Ranbir confirmed it too. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he told GQ in 2018.

Speaking of Alia, she appeared to be a little too happy with her love-life, going all gaga over it in every interview. After being spotted together on numerous dinner dates and opulent parties, the Raazi star finally confessed her love for Ranbir at the Filmfare Awards 2019.

Here’s a video of Alia saying ‘I love you’ to Ranbir on stage:

Meanwhile, news of the two cosying up with each other’s families started pouring in too. Pictures of Alia meeting Rishi Kapoor in New York and spending time with the Kapoors took the internet by storm. Not to miss, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor surprised us by gifting Alia the same kinda bracelet that she earlier gifted one of Ranbir’s exes, Sonam Kapoor. However, while Neetu Kapoor has been PDAing a lot with Alia on social media, the Bhatts have stayed low-key, in comparison to the Kapoors', on their daughter's relationship. It was only in an interview that Mahesh Bhatt gave that he spoke about his daughter’s dating life and called Ranbir a ‘great guy’.

As Brahmastra promotions began nearing, the duo got more open about their relationship, by increasing the number of their outings to having an ‘awkward kiss’ at the Zee Cine Awards. Coming to the point, for many, their romance does seem to be a part of the promotion game as it’s now their camaraderie that has left everyone gushing for Brahmastra! But there’s one more thing that couldn't escape the attention. After looking at their pictures attentively, some have even pointed out that Alia seems to be all happy whenever the two are clicked by the shutterbugs, whereas Ranbir looks least interested or should we say…grumpy! So much to be in the news, huh?

Is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship a part of Brahmastra promotions? Ranbir makes it obvious!

Like it or not, romantic link-ups like this one does help with BO business. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani off-screen chemistry helped push Baaghi 2's business and the same can be said for Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone films. Gossip, indeed, can pull the audience to theatres, even if it's only in the initial days of release. At the end of the day, content rules. So let’s see what Brahmastra has to offer us.

That was all about the gossip. However, considering Ranbir's co-star exes, (Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor), with whom he was in long-time relationships, we weigh on the fact that Ranbir-Alia are indeed dating and let's see how long they go!

We reached out to Dharma Productions' team regarding Ranbir-Alia's relationship, but they seemed rather unwilling to talk about it. We also spoke to some trade analysts about the chances of Brahmastra doing good business at the box office and they believe the film has what it takes. “Looking at the kind of cast and crew or technicians involved in Brahmastra, looking at the way it’s pushing the envelope technologically for Indian cinema, with Dharma, Mr Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Ayan, I think it has terrific chances to do well. And I don’t know if there has been any movie in which Ranbir has been bad as a performer, he has always been terrific. I don’t think there’s any chance of the film not doing well or affecting Ranbir’s character,” trade analyst Akshaye Rathi told in.com.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told us, “Ranbir is one of the biggest stars of the country. Any of his films will be eagerly awaited. I’m sure that it (the film) will bring in much bigger numbers than we can think now.”