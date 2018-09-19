Is Remo D'Souza blaming Salman Khan for Race 3’s flop?

If you think of it, Salman Khan's Race 3 was nowhere close to how his other entertainers did, not monetarily at least. Not only did it not do phenomenal box office business, but didn't impress fans either. We don’t want to get into the analysis of what went wrong here, we will, however, hear director Remo D'Souza himself talked about why the film was a dud.

"When Shiraz Ahmed wrote the script it had the grey role. Race franchise is about grey characters but we can't show Salman Khan in grey character and other things were also happening. Because of all that. It just went little..," he told PTI.

Does this sound like he is holding Salman responsible for the film's failure? Salman, in the past, has shared how he doesn't want to play a negative character as he believes he could become the wrong inspiration to fans. However, Remo doesn't agree it was a disaster. "If it was a disaster then it wouldn't have done Rs 180 crore business and Rs 300 crore worldwide. I am still trying to come to terms to it and concentrating on my next film," he added. And he also argued that films far worse have done better business and Race 3 still had a few good elements.

"Entertainment-wise we had great action, songs, 3D, etc. People loved the action but then suddenly trolls started. The action was done by people who are masters in action. Story-wise I agree there were glitches. But I have seen worst films becoming a hit," he concluded.

Here's hoping Bharat changes the game for Salman!