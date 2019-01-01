Is Rishi Kapoor fighting cancer? Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post suggests so

Amid celebrations, new hopes and promises to make the coming time better, 2019 is here. We are paving the way for the new as we bid goodbye to the old year. Most of the B-townies traveled to their favourite destinations to ring in the new year. For some, it was coming back home. Actor Sonali Bendre who has been battling cancer for a while now finished a portion of her treatment and returned to Mumbai for a break. For Rishi Kapoor, however, coming back to celebrate the festivity at home wasn't a part of the plan.

The veteran actor has been in New York due for medical reasons for a while now. He is accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor while son Ranbir Kapoor keeps visiting him. Noone in the family divulges any detail about his ailment, but a number of reports suggested he was suffering from cancer. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to send out new year wishes but ended up giving a bigger hint. "Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign," she writes. Does that actually mean grapevines are right about Kapoor having cancer?

We aren't sure but it sounds like that. One closer look and you can say, he looks frail and a lot more exhausted. Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samaira and Ranbir's beau Alia Bhatt are also present in the photo. A profound attempt to make the ailing man's new year better? Whatever the case is, we wish Kapoor a speedy recovery.