Antara Kashyap June 24 2019, 11.43 am June 24 2019, 11.43 am

Shah Rukh Khan, commonly known by names such as King of Bollywood and Badshah of Bollywood, has been entertaining the Indian audience since his debut in 1992. With some of the most popular films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chak De India, etc in his resume, the actor is one of the most famous stars of Bollywood ever. The actor's charm, however, hasn't been able to draw a lot of people to the theatres in recent years. After a rough patch, Shah Rukh Khan has now declared that he doesn't have any project to work on.

In a recent media interaction, the actor said, “Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to.. I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.” Shah Rukh Khan's last two consecutive films Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked at the box office and since then, there has been no confirmation on his next film.