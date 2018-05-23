Is Shweta Bachchan heading towards a career in showbiz?

‘Why aren’t you into acting’? Shweta Bachchan may have faced this question numerous times. Especially because she belongs to the Bachchan clan, known for its artistic accomplishments. Born to Jaya Bhaduri (later Bachchan), one of the most complete performers of her time and Amitabh Bachchan, probably the only megastar Indian cinema has, she was probably expected to follow her parents’ footsteps, like her brother Abhishek Bachchan did.

While Shweta has never faced the camera, not until now! Shweta will soon make her acting debut with an ad, and she’s entering with a bang. She will be seen acting alongside her father! A jewelry brand endorsed by Bachchan since 2012 has decided to rope in the father-daughter duo for their commercial as they believe Big B and Shweta together will enhance the family values they want to convey.

While Shweta has never faced the camera, not until now! Shweta will soon make her acting debut with an ad, and she’s entering with a bang. She will be seen acting alongside her father! A jewelry brand endorsed by Bachchan since 2012 has decided to rope in the father-daughter duo for their commercial as they believe Big B and Shweta together will enhance the family values they want to convey.

We got our hands on photos wherein the two are seen shooting. Prior to this, Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also endorsed the same brand.

For all those who follow, Shweta’s public appearance in B-town events accompanied by her father, has increased in the recent times. Not long ago, we spotted her making a stunning appearance at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Not to forget her appearance at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 as well!Now that she finally is ready to nail the camera, we wonder if a film awaits Shweta too! Given how the entire family has set examples in the field of cinema, we’d love to see her stepping into Bollywood as well!