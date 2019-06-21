Shruti Agarwal June 21 2019, 2.33 pm June 21 2019, 2.33 pm

Sidharth Malhotra has a busy few months ahead of him. The star, who began his career at an early age and went on to do some great films, is currently at the peak of his career. He gave an outstanding performance in his debut film Student of the Year and got fans wondering who the newbie in town is. Over the last eight years, Sidharth has gone on to prove his mettle. Whether his films have done well at the box office or not is another story. The actor has currently wrapped up shoot for his upcoming film titled Jabariya Jodi and is working on Shershaah and Marjaavaan.

Sidharth Malhotra isn’t just loved by fans, his co-stars too, are singing praises about him. In a recent interview, one of his co-stars Chandan Roy Sanyal who worked with him in Jabariya Jodi says, “One thing I noticed is that Sidharth is so famous. Thousands of people who were his fans were coming to see him on sets. People were catching trains and buses to reach the shooting location before us. It became difficult for us to shoot but it was quite an interesting thing for me to see the stardom of an actor.”

With such die-hard fans, has stardom gone to Sidharth Malhotra's head? Chandan Roy Sanyal says, “Sidharth is a good friend now and he comes from a humble background. He is such a nice human and that is why I never saw him being unruly. He is a gentleman in true sense. One way to be successful is that you need to be a good human being which he is already.”