Is Simmba Rohit Shetty’s version of Ram Lakhan featuring Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh – Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba trailer dropped on Monday. It is a typical Rohit Shetty film with loads of action, cars blowing up in the air, drama, humour, dialogue-baazi along with a dash of romance. On the outset, many are finding this to be Singham with Ranveer and Ajay Devgn. However, when you delve a little more into this 2 minutes 55-second long trailer, you will for sure be reminded of Subhash Ghai’s 1989 film Ram Lakhan. It’s just a coincidence that Rohit wanted to remake this film that originally starred Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Even though we know that Simmba is an official remake of Puri Jagannath’s Temper starring Jr NTR and Kajal Agarwal, it has something in common with Ram Lakhan. Especially with the makers trying to add Ajay Devgn’s Singham into Simmba. Now, you’d argue that Ajay and Ranveer’s characters are not related unlike in Ram Lakhan, where Jackie Shroff’s character Ram was Anil’s (Lakhan) older brother. However, like Ram, Bajirao Singham too is an honest cop and Sangram played by Ranveer is the corrupt one.

There are some striking differences as well, but think of the basic plot and Ajay’s inclusion into the story telling and it does feel like you’re watching Ram Lakhan with a twist. One cannot miss the last scene in the trailer, where we see baddies trying to suffocate and kill Simmba, it is Singham who comes to his rescue.

Rohit Shetty had big plans of remaking Ram Lakhan and buzz was that the filmmaker had approached Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. He even went to Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and his Dilwale hero Shah Rukh Khan with the project, but failed to get anybody on board. When the filmmaker did not find any actors willing to work together, the director had to shelve the film. He had said in an interview, “No, the Ram Lakhan remake is not happening. Two stars don't want to work together, they just want to promote each other's films. This young lot, they will tweet for each other, but they will not work with each other.”

The filmmaker was clearly upset and had added, “The last lot to work together is Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar or Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. But the new lot won't work with each other, I don't know why they are insecure of each other? So, now we have just kept it aside. I guess we will have to make it again with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.”

However, Ranveer and Arjun did work together in a movie and Padmaavat brought together Shahid and Ranveer. Looks like things weren’t meant to be and on a lighter note, we think that instead of making a separate movie as a remake, Rohit improvised and got two heroes in one project and tried to add the Ram Lakhan touch without really making it officially.

Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan, who will mark her debut this year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film was earlier slated to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, however, Simmba team pushed their release date to December 28, making it the last Bollywood release this year.

