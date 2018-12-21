image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Is Simmba the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan gave Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan a miss?

Bollywood

Is Simmba the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan gave Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan a miss?

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 21 2018, 11.01 am
back
BollywoodBox Officekaran joharKoffee with KaranShah Rukh KhanSimmbaZero
nextDeepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tabu: Which actress deserves the Best Actress of 2018 title? Vote
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Govinda: The actor rings in his 55th with media, in style

A Sunny Christmas

Zero: Twitter suspends fake account posting reviews