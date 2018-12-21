Is Simmba the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan gave Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan a miss?

There’s nothing personal in Bollywood relationships. The industry is accused of not just nepotism, but also harbouring friendships that extend to work. We have heard of the various circles that share icy cold vibes. A long time ago when Salman Khan marched on to the sets of Chalte Chalte and interrupted then girlfriend Aishwarya Rai’s shoot, his friend, Shah Rukh Khan, who was the actor and producer on the movie got mighty upset. Not only did SRK oust Aishwarya from the film and replace the actress with her BFF Rani Mukerji, he also burned bridges with his good friend Salman. Things haven’t changed a lot even today. While there might be rare chances of such fights thanks to mobiles, there are instances when professional animosity has directly had an impact on personal relationships.

Buzz is that all’s not well between SRK and his best friend Karan Johar. The reason is that Karan and Shah Rukh have releases that are very close to each other. While the Zero actor managed to convince Riteish Deshmukh to reschedule his Marathi film, Mauli’s release. Looks like the Aanand L Rai starrer is having to put up a tough fight with other releases for the number of screens. An insider suggests that the distributors are divided and there’s chaos, especially with Farhan Akhtar’s Kannada film KGF also coming on the same day as Zero. With Karan’s Dharma Productions backing Simmba, the makers do not want to compromise on the number of screens for the Ranveer starrer. With SRK’s not-so-great track record at the box office, the distributors also are slightly divided in this matter.

Trade expert Akshaye Rathi predicts that Zero will be off to a good start on Day 1, especially with the advance bookings looking positive. The film is expected to mint approximately Rs 30 crore on the first day alone. However, Rathi too feels that Simmba is a potential threat to Zero. In an earlier interview to in.com, Akshaye had revealed how Sara Ali Khan’s second film will mint Rs 200 crore at the box office and this might just mean trouble for SRK’s Zero.

According to Akshaye, “It’s a bit ambitious to say that Zero can be the highest grosser of this year. There is Simmba, which looks like a mammoth Rohit Shetty film, which will appeal to the wide audience. These factors will take away screenings from Zero and the only thing that can make Zero survive - the Simmba factor, the second week of Aquaman and KGF - is the merit of the film.”

In an earlier report in Bollywood Hungama, a source claimed, “There have been multiple discussions between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, however, the two could not reach an impeccable solution. As Rohit Shetty was on Shah Rukh Khan’s side during Chennai Express, he knows Khan’s clout in the distribution circuit and doesn’t want to be at receiving end this time around. People at Reliance Entertainment overheard Shetty say, ‘We should go ahead with a clash if team Zero resorts to tactics like signing contracts.’ Shetty understands the business of Hindi films and doesn’t want the initial business of his film to suffer due to a fractured release.”

When Riteish decided to change the release date of his Marathi movie, Shah Rukh took to social media and thanked the actor for his kind gesture. With his filmmaker friends fighting for screens, we wonder if there will be some differences that might crop between them. This isn’t the first time that there have been differences between Karan and SRK, but the duo had mended ways and were even seen celebrating 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. There was slight awkwardness, but things seemed fine on the whole.

Buzz was that Rohit Shetty was eyeing the Christmas weekend for Simmba. Many felt this was the aftermath of SRK-Rohit’s fallout after Dilwale bombed. The director and Shah Rukh both denied these reports. However, insiders did confirm that all’s not well between the two. With Karan and Rohit on the same side now, things are going to get slightly heated up.

Not to forget, the Zero actor was to be the guest on Koffee With Karan Finale. We now know that Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan have replaced King Khan. While the buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor, who was to appear alongside SRK is busy and wants to wrap his work on Brahmastra and Shamshera and spend time by his father, Rishi Kapoor, who’s undergoing treatment in the US. Another reason many feel could be the Zero-Simmba release. Whatever the case, it looks like Bollywood finds it tough to keep the personal and professional apart.