Is that Shraddha Kapoor's look from Stree? If yes, it reminds us of The Nun

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Stree. Few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie and announced the release date. Recently Rajkummar posted a few pictures from the sets on his Instagram story which makes us wonder if it’s Shraddha Kapoor’s look from the movie.

Well, if this is actually Shraddha’s look from the film then it surely reminds us of The Nun. So is this India’s answer to the upcoming film in The Conjuring franchise?

Stree, which is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj & DK, is a horror-comedy. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK. The movie will also have a special number by Nora Fatehi. It is said to be based on a real phenomenon and the teaser had surely given us goosebumps. We simply can’t wait for the trailer of the film now.

The movie will be hitting the screens on August 31, 2018. It will be clashing with the Deols’ Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Rajma Chawal.