Is this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram profile?

The news of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joining Instagram is making fans go crazy. The rumour that the diva is joining the social media platform is making fans wonder what her first post would look like. This will also finally give her well-wishers a get the chance to get a peep into the happenings of her life. A new Instagram handle labelled Aishwaryaraibachchan_ARB is said to be the former Miss World’s debut on Instagram, with nearly 20K followers at last count. While the count is steadily rising, the absence of a blue tick makes it questionable.

The account currently has zero posts, which further leads to assumptions that the account may be inactive as the actress is currently busy with Cannes International Film Festival 2018. Aishwarya will walk the red carpet of the prestigious festival as the global brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand. Well, this has also led to speculations of the actress putting up a picture from the Cannes as her first post.

Multiple other handles made by her fans already exist on Instagram. With the follower count of the fan page aishwaryaarai at 1.4 million, one can only imagine what numbers her personal account (if it is) will attract. Her spouse Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan who are also on Instagram as bachchan and amitabhbachchan respectively, have a follower count of over a few million. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Aishwarya to surpass them. We think it’s only a matter of time before it happens.