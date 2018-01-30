Is this Anushka Sharma’s look in Sui Dhaaga?

Anushka Sharma has off late surprised her fans with her personal and professional life by posting pictures on social on media. Be it her wedding with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli which got known to the world after the couple posted a picture on social media or revealing her spooky look in Pari, which she chose to reveal close to midnight, teasing the fans with a “sweet dreams” caption. Now, a picture has surfaced on the social media which according to reports can be Anushka’s look in her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga. Anushka is seen in a completely de-glam avatar. Wearing a blue saree, she looks almost unrecognizable.

Directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat, Sui Dhaaga promotes the message of ‘Make in India’. Anushka on Monday, January 29 took to Instagram to share a picture of herself where she is performing the art of sewing and embroidering.

Varun Dhawan, her co-actor in the movie had earlier revealed his look from Sui Dhaaga where the actor has stepped into the role of a tailor. In the still, Varun was seen working hard on a sewing machine. The film is all set to go on floors and will release on Gandhi Jayanti this year.

“It’s a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to working with Varun and the team of Maneesh and Sharat,” Anushka had earlier said about Sui Dhaaga. While Varun had said, “From Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) to Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), our country’s leaders have always endorsed the ideology of ‘Made in India’. With our film, I am proud to take their message to millions of people in a relevant manner.”

A video was posted today, 30th January on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary by Varun where he can be seen taking blessings from Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be sharing the screen for the first time together in Sui Dhaaga and the movie is slated for an October release.