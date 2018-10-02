Is this how Alia Bhatt made Ranbir Kapoor a part of Krishna Raj's funeral?

Raj Kapoor's wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday. The whole of Bollywood turned up to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Unfortunately, it was Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor who missed the last rites as they were abroad. Reportedly, Rishi ji is in US for a treatment and beta Ranbir has accompanied him.
Alia Bhatt who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, was seen as a constant support at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. Well, a video has gone viral on the internet which sees Alia face timing Ranbir. Clad in a white salwar-suit,Alia is constantly talking to Ranbir and at a point due to bad network her call gets disconnected. Waah kya baat hai, and that's how Ranbir was part of his daadi's last rites.
Alia was also seen consoling Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor. Picture of the two ladies walking together, holding hands were widely shared on social media.
For the unaware, Alia and Ranbir have been officially dating since May. The two souls fell in love while shooting for Brahmastra together in Bulgaria, and Alia often shares their sweet and cute pictures together on Instagram.
