home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Is this Manmohan Singh or Anupam Kher?

Is this Manmohan Singh or Anupam Kher?

First published: April 12, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Updated: April 12, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Anupam Kher plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister and recently the star actor shared a video from the shoot of the film. The clip has got numerous retweets and likes and we can’t stop being awed by it. It is incredible how Kher managed to copy the ways and mannerisms of the real man. We feel it would’ve been easy to fool people if they didn’t already know that Kher is in the film, playing the lead role.

 

The clip has gone viral and it shows Anupam Kher with the iconic blue turban popularized by Manmohan. He is also wearing a white kurta and pajama along with a dark blue Nehru jacket – just like Manmohan used to. Kher also embodied the ex-PM’s walking style where he keeps his hands stiff.

 

The video is not released by the team. The clip was recorded by someone during the rehearsals in the UK. The actor is seen walking out of a door guarded by two men. The floor also has a carpet laid out.

 

The Accidental Prime Minister is being directed by Vijay Gutte and also stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya and German actor Suzanne Bernert will be playing the role of Sonia Gandhi. The film is expected to launch on December 21.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Akshaye Khanna #Anupam Kher #Manmohan Singh #Prime Minister #Suzanne Bernert #The Accidental Prime Minister

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All