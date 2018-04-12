Is this Manmohan Singh or Anupam Kher?

Anupam Kher plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister and recently the star actor shared a video from the shoot of the film. The clip has got numerous retweets and likes and we can’t stop being awed by it. It is incredible how Kher managed to copy the ways and mannerisms of the real man. We feel it would’ve been easy to fool people if they didn’t already know that Kher is in the film, playing the lead role.

This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself.🙏 #PowerOfSocialMedia pic.twitter.com/xMCfoCnAmS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 11, 2018

The clip has gone viral and it shows Anupam Kher with the iconic blue turban popularized by Manmohan. He is also wearing a white kurta and pajama along with a dark blue Nehru jacket – just like Manmohan used to. Kher also embodied the ex-PM’s walking style where he keeps his hands stiff.

The video is not released by the team. The clip was recorded by someone during the rehearsals in the UK. The actor is seen walking out of a door guarded by two men. The floor also has a carpet laid out.

Anupam Kher's look from #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister... Political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru... Costars Akshaye Khanna... Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directs... Hansal Mehta is creative producer... Produced by Bohra Bros... Filming commences in London... 21 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/EkiL47ST12 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

The Accidental Prime Minister is being directed by Vijay Gutte and also stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya and German actor Suzanne Bernert will be playing the role of Sonia Gandhi. The film is expected to launch on December 21.