Is this Shraddha Kapoor’s first look from Prabhas-starrer Saaho?

A picture of actor Shraddha Kapoor’s look from the forthcoming film Saaho has gone viral. Her fans were left dazzled when reports suggested that it is from her upcoming film, Saaho. The picture, which is from the sets of the film, was shared by her makeup artist Shraddha Naik on Instagram. Dressed in a maroon shirt teamed with dark plaid trousers, Shraddha can be seen giving a stern look with her medium-length hair loose in the picture. She also wears a watch as an accessory. Starring south superstar Prabhas, Saaho is a trilingual science-fiction thriller shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is reportedly being made on a budget of over Rs 150 crore. After wrapping up the Saaho schedules in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the team left for abroad in February 2018. The next few sequences including most of the film’s high-octane action scenes will be shot across several places in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Romania. One of them will be shot on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Neil Nitin Mukesh essays the role of an antagonist. Speaking to media, Neil had earlier said, “Saaho is a larger-than-life film and post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega-villain too. My character has many shades, like every other character in the film. It’s quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018.”

Speaking of his experience of working with Sujeeth, Neil told news agency IANS, "Saaho is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of Saaho. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for Saaho but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun."

On the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed the official first look of the film. Shraddha too kept us posted on the film's development and posted about wrapping up the first schedule as well.

1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 10, 2017

Saaho will be Prabhas' first Hindi film and also his first film after Baahubali series. The film is slated to release this year.

Currently, Shraddha is busy shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.