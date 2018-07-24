Is this the first poster of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Bharat?

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat is definitely one of the most awaited Bollywood films. This one re-unites Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra on the big screen after a decade. Their last film together was God Tussi Great Ho, which released in 2008. So naturally, every little update about the film that makes way to social media gets us super excited. The same happened when we came across what looks like the first poster of Bharat, which also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover. Just yesterday the film went on floors and we have the first poster already! It can't get any better than this, right?

After we calmed ourselves, it was then that we realised that things might be a bit dicey here. It could be that this might just be a work of an over-enthusiastic fan. After all, this poster is not to be found on Ali's Twitter account, who has made sure to keep his fans updated about the film from the time he went for a recce. We then hopped on to Salman and Priyanka's accounts, but it was not there too.

Let's just say even if it's the real poster and has leaked on the internet, there is some problem there. Because it's very similar to the first poster of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, a 2017 English-language French 3D space opera film.

The wise thing will be to not believe every update that makes way online unless of course, they come from the people involved in the film. Like Salman's designer, Ashley Rebello posted the superstar's first pic from the first day on the sets yesterday. Check it out here if you haven't already:

Coming back to the poster, what do you think about it? Is this the poster of Bharat or a work of an excited fan? Let us know in the comments below.