Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 11.09 pm June 14 2019, 11.09 pm

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afza is on the floors now! A horror comedy directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, the film rolled on Friday. A good day to begin working when everyone else is only waiting for the weekend to arrive! After Stree, the audience is only hoping for good things from a horror comedy. There is still some time before we find that out, but has the film's name struck your eyes yet?

The film which was announced in March 2019 was called Rooh Afza. Noticeably, an additional 'i' has now been added, therefore making it Roohi Afza. Is it because Rooh Afza is a known sharbat brand and there were complications using a brand's name as a film's name? We reached out to the producers Maddock Films to know more about it. However, we are still awaiting a revert from the film's spokesperson.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, then Janhvi plays a double role in the film. We can't rule out the possibility that Roohi and Afza are what her respective characters are called!

Janhvi, after a successful debut with Dhadak, has also signed the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht. Rajkummar, on the other hand, has his plates full. He will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut and Made In China along with Boman Irani and Mouni Roy.