Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

Throw a stone and it'll hit a biopic in the head. Another one seems to be on its way as Pinkvilla reports that a biopic on Bahujan Samajwadi Party Chief Mayawati is seemingly being worked upon. It is also being speculated that Jolly LLB's Subhash Kapoor will be directing the biopic. The report further stated that after various actors were considered for the role, it is Vidya Balan who has been zeroed upon. The entertainment portal was quick to reach out to the director who denied the report "hurriedly" as written by the portal.

Vidya Balan already has the NTR biopic to her credit (in which she played NTR's wife) and a web-series based on the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Commenting on the Indira Gandhi web-series in an earlier interview, Vidya said, "There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don't know how many seasons we will be allotting to it. We are in the process of putting together a team." The Indira Gandhi web-series is yet to have a timeline fixed for it as research for the same is going on. The series is said to be based on journalist Sagarika Ghose’s book - Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister. Balan was then asked if the Gandhi family will be approached for permission or not, to which she said that it would not be required as the show is based on Ghose's book - the rights of which they own.

Ronnie Screwvala is speculated to be producing the web-series and the research is seemingly on: “We have to do a lot more research. Developing the script will take long, as there is so much information on her. We can’t put a timeline as to when the project will go on floors.”

Meanwhile, there was much talk that Vidya Balan would make the perfect actress to play the lead role in the J Jayalalithaa biopic. Vidya had reportedly expressed her desire to play the former actress-turned-politician and has even done a look test. But that was before news broke that Kangana Ranaut has been cast as J Jayalalithaa in AL Vijay’s upcoming biopic Thalaivi.