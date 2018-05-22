Is Vidya Vox making her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’?

We won’t be wrong if we say that Vidya Vox is one of the most famous names in the world of pop music. Her version of songs surely impress us a lot and sometimes her versions are better than the original tracks. The singer rules YouTube with millions of views on her videos, and now, it looks like she is all set to rule Bollywood too. She is currently in Mumbai and recently met none other than the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan.

On his Instagram, Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of himself with Vidya and captioned it as, “Ladies and gentlemen, Vidya Vox is in the house! My house! What do I say, I’m such a fan. Thank you for the music @vidyavox. Was wonderful meeting you and shankar.”

Even Vidya posted pictures of her with the actor and wrote, “When dreams come true 😭🤗💃🏽 On cloud 9! @hrithikroshan you’re the best!”

Both of their posts hint at a collaboration and that makes us wonder if Vidya will be giving music for Hrithik Roshan’s next ‘Super 30’. Well, if she is doing the music of the film, we simply can’t wait for the songs.

For the uninitiated, ‘Super 30’ is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. The movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl and will be hitting the screens on January 25, 2018. It also stars Mrunal Thakur who will be making her big screen debut with the film. Actor Pankaj Tripathi also plays a pivotal role in the movie.