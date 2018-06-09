Ishaan and Janhvi drip love in the latest poster of Dhadak

Newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are an excited bunch as the trailer launch of their highly awaited debut flick Dhadak nears. We were recently introduced to a new poster as the makers announced the date of its trailer release. The poster showed Ishaan and Janhvi playing Holi, strongly reminding us of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela look.

Now, in the latest poster, we see Janhvi resting her head on Ishaan’s shoulders. Have a look at it here:

bit.ly/DhadakTrailerInvite A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

We think in spite of being newcomers, the duo is managing to create the right amount of chemistry for their characters and that makes this a highly anticipated flick. Also, the fact that they share an amazing chemistry off the screen too (they are rumoured to be dating) is an add-on for the movie.

Dhadak is an official adaptation of the Marathi superhit flick Sairat. The shooting was wrapped up a couple of months back. Now, the makers are all set to present the movie on the big screens. It will be hitting theatres on July 20, 2018.

Speaking of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, then Ishaan has already made his screen debut in renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds which traveled to various film festivals and has earned him several accolades too, whereas Janhvi marks her big screen debut with Dhadak.