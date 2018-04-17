Janhvi Kapoor smiles as Karan Johar hints at a wrap for Dhadak

The last few months have been rather tragic for Janhvi Kapoor and her family. The tragic demise of mother Sridevi threatened to put her Bollywood debut in jeopardy but the actress jumped right back in to complete the project on time. Many in the media questioned her decision though we have nothing but praise for the professionalism that the 21-year-old has showcased so early in her career. The film that also stars Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter has completed shooting. Producer Karan Johar shared a beautiful picture of the two with their director Shashank Khaitan on Social Media recently.

The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Gpcglm28Nn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2018

KJo captioned it as ‘The Warmest Trio’ tagging Dharma Movies, hinting the audience about the wrap of the movie. The current eye-candies Ishaan and Janhvi, have been trending on social media much before ‘Dhadak’ went on floor. The film was shot in the scenic locations of Udaipur, Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. Sridevi was there to settle Janhvi in as the film started shooting in Udaipur on December last year.

My angel 💕 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

‘Dhadak’ is the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairaat’, based on casteism. Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan choreographed the Hindi version of ‘Zinghat’ with Jhanvi and Ishaan. The film is ready to hit the screens on the 20th of July this year.