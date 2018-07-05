Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry or the babe’s skirt? We let you decide what is more charismatic!

Newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are inseparable and they have a reason to be, considering their movie Dhadak is soon to release on the big screen.

They have gone all out in creating the right kind of buzz around their movie. Right from dropping by on reality shows, to visiting different cities, they are promoting the movie in full swing. And, we love their chemistry off the screen too. As it is, there have been incessant rumours around their relationship status, so whenever they step out together, paparazzi can't stop clicking.

So today was no different as they stepped out for another round of promotions in the city and we loved to see them together of course, but we also couldn't take our eyes off Janhvi's skirt.

She was wearing this beautiful long flowing blue skirt with a white crop top and she looked pretty. Ishaan, on the other hand, was wearing a metallic bomber jacket over a baby pink tee and denims.

We really love how Janhvi continues to maintain her ethnic game relating to her onscreen character of Parthavi in the movie Dhadak.

Speaking of the movie which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, it will be releasing on July 20. It is an official remake of the Marathi superhit flick Sairat.