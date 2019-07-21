Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 2.59 pm July 21 2019, 2.59 pm

Ishaan Khattar showcased his humble side as he was seen doing some charity in Mumbai. In a video that was spotted on social media, one can see Ishaan handing over money to a beggar. It so happens that Ishaan is trailed by beggars as he sits in his car. They just refuse to let go of him. The window being rolled down, this beggar reaches out to Ishaan who offers her a few bucks. However, the audio in the video reveals that the beggar is not happy with the sum and asks for a few more for her buddies. Not ready to budge, Ishaan drives off.

In terms of work, Ishaan is gearing up for his next film with Janhvi Kapoor. After being the part of Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat, the Dhadak co-stars will be seen in Karan Johar’s romantic thriller. As per the reports, Karan is getting the hit pair back for this romantic flick, which is said to be of a different kind. The film in question is said to be helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and will reportedly roll out next year.