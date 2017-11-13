Ishaan Khattar got moves like his older brother Shahid

While older brother Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the much awaited Padmavati, younger brother Ishaan Khattar is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan will be step into the big world of Bollywood with the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit Sairat alongside Arjun Kapoor’s half-sister Jhanvi Kapoor. Ishaan is yet to occupy the media’s avid attention but that’s not stopping him from showcasing his skills. One look at his Instagram profile and you’ll soon realise he’s as good as dancer as Shahid is.

Things got freaky last night with Nicolas Jaar and unfiltered banter 😄 Thank you for the partayy @shareenmantri you legend! 🎵Mi Mujer - Nicolas Jaar🔊 A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

Just like his older brother, Ishaan has got the skills to pay the bills. In the video he posted on Instagram, the 22-year-old is seen breakdancing at a party. However, this isn’t the first time his dance is on display. Ishaan was seen dancing in London at the first premier of Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds – a movie in which the Ishaan has acted.

Dancing around on the streets of London after our first premiere of Beyond the Clouds.. the street artist was playing Billie Jean on his guitar. Can barely wait to share the film with the you guys. Happy Diwali! A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Karan Johar, who is known to cast fresh faces, will be remaking the Marathi movie Sairat. The movie has been in the news for a while now, however, it awaits an official announcement.

According to sources, the film might release sometime in June or July next year. ​

The original Sairat was a sleeper hit. The film become the most successful film ever in the history of Marathi Cinema by grossing over 80 crores in the first 5 weeks.