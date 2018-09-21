Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor: Look at Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s Zingaat version ASAP

Okay C’mon guys, admit it, we all love dancing to the Marathi track Zingaat and post Dhadak, we equally love the Hindi version. While, Ishaan was a sight to behold with his energy in the song, we think the latest video of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber dancing on the track, is too cute to be missed.

Ishaan and Jahnvi had the energy and grace, but Sunny and Daniel, we think are on FIRE! The reason for their happiness is the fact that Sunny recently unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi. So, to share her excitement, she got along with husband Daniel and they did the hook-step of Zingaat with some others. As much as we’re in awe of Sunny’s moves, we think the real surprise package here is Daniel Weber. Just look at the man!

While unveiling her wax statue, the actress said, “I am very happy and completely in awe of my statue. So many people have worked for a long time to get my wax figure in correct shape. I really appreciate the hardwork. It is an amazing feeling. I am glad to be chosen for this incredible honour.”

On the movie front, she will be seen in a movie called Arjun Patiala that stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles; she will have a special number in the movie. Then, she has a South movie titled Veeramadevi.