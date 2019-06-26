Priyanka Kaul June 26 2019, 11.54 pm June 26 2019, 11.54 pm

It was in 2003 when Shahid Kapoor had charmed a generation with his chocolate boy looks in his debut movie Ishq Vishk, which also had Amrita Rao and Shehnaaz Treasury. The movie did average business at the box office. The Ken Ghosh directorial was all about relationships, girlfriend-boyfriend, first love, and jealousy; all in all the story could connect well with the college-going generation.

After 16 years, producer Ramesh Taurani had confirmed the sequel of the movie at the beginning of the year to a daily and said, “Yes, we are making a sequel to Ishq Vishk. The story is in the scripting stage and could be about a teenage romance or a college romance.”

And now, there has been some progress. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter might be playing the lead. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The makers are currently working on the script for the movie. Ishq Vishq was very young in nature, and hence, who better than Ishaan Khatter, who exhibits the required charm and innocence for the role. Apparently, the idea has been discussed with Ishaan but that’s it.”

Ishaan had debuted in Beyond the Clouds directed Majid Majidi and then shot to fame after featuring in the movie Dhadhak opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Producer Ramesh Taurani had shared how Shahid was chosen for the role in a quote which said, “He was very young then, so I asked him to wait for two-three years before I could launch him. When Ken narrated the final story of Ishq Vishk to me, I told him that I had a hero who fits the part and introduced him to Shahid.”