Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 6.56 pm June 28 2019, 6.56 pm

It’s been a while since Ishaan Khattar has been on the silver screen. The actor, who made his screen debut with the critically acclaimed Irani movie Beyond The Clouds, has no project in hand. Khatter had made his Bollywood debut in the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat’s remake title Dhadak. He was later signed for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next project which is going to be the adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. But, the latest update is that the actor has moved out of the project.

Reportedly, Ishaan Khattar had rejected filmmaker Mira Nair’s adaption of the acclaimed novel by Vikram Seth - The Suitable Boy, to be a part of Bhardwaj’s project. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the actor has moved out citing creative differences.

Our team tried to reach the actor, but he was unavailable for comment.

Ishaan’s Bollywood debut was opposite Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently on a roll. The actress has started working on her second movie Kargil Girl, her third will be RoohiAfza and even has the multi starrer Takht lined up. Recently, she was also roped in for the Dostana sequel.

There was a recent buzz that Ishaan would be playing the lead in the sequel of the 2003 Shahid Kapoor starrer Ishq Vishk. However, that too had been clarified recently when the actor was quoted as, “No, I will not be a part of Ishq Vishk 2.”