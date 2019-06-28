Bollywood

Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ishaan KhattarJahnvi kapoormidnight children adaptationMidnight's ChildrenVishal Bhardwaj
nextMarjaavaan: Nushrat Bharucha joins Sidharth Malhotra for a special number

within