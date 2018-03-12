Ishaan Khattars Beyond The Clouds gets a new release date

Before the dream Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, Ishaan Khattar will showcase his acting skills in Beyond The Clouds. But now it looks like the audience will have to wait a little longer for this Majid Majidi directed film. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on March 23 but has been now pushed to April 20.

Majid Majidi's #BeyondTheClouds will now release in India and worldwide on the same date: 20 April 2018... Stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan... Music by AR Rahman. pic.twitter.com/njNx30Qh5W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2018

Sujay Kutty, the Business Head of Zee Studios stated to a leading daily the reason for postponing the release, "To ensure that we create a single-release window across the globe for a movie of this stature, from such a respected filmmaker, it was but natural to have a date that works across the globe. This film has many firsts for us to be proud of — an all-India team under Mr Majidi’s leadership, a platform for two brilliant debutants (Ishaan Khattar and South actress Malavika Mohanan, who is marking her debut in Bollywood) and an Indian story showcased by a legendary artiste."

Whereas, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures said, "This film demanded a worldwide release, given the excitement for Mr Majidi’s content across the globe. He is a visionary, whose emotional connectivity and narrative transcend the boundaries of language."

At the 5th International Boğaziçi Film Festival, the debutant bagged his first Best Actor award for his drama film. The film also won the Best Editing award at the festival.

Producer Kishor Arora added, "Majid Majidi’s films are enjoyed in India as well as internationally. So, we’re celebrating this unique global endeavour with a simultaneous worldwide release. It will be a treat for all his fans across the globe and we are glad to make it happen."

The film is also Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film. Beyond The Clouds, revolves around the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. The story is about a pair of a brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, end up in jail. Surrounded with despair, they find a new meaning of life from beyond the clouds. The music is given by maestro AR Rahman.